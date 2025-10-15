San Diego's first storm of the season brings flight delays, flooding concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego International Airport experienced dozens of flight delays Tuesday as the region's first major storm of the season brought heavy rain, strong winds and chilly temperatures to Southern California.

The National Weather Service issued an airport weather warning for San Diego International Airport due to high wind gusts, prompting operational changes and passenger concerns.

"We know that at times the visibility can be poor, and so operationally, the airport, the FAA works with the pilots to ensure that they have optimum visibility," said Nicole Hall, public information officer for San Diego International Airport.

Hall said passengers may notice planes taking off and landing in different directions than usual due to visibility concerns.

"That's actually because of visibility. We want to ensure that the operating conditions are optimum for the pilots and for the aircraft," Hall said.

Despite the delays, many passengers remained optimistic about their travel plans. Bob, a frequent flyer checking departure boards, said his flight remained on time despite the challenging conditions.

"It's like we're on time, so that's a good thing with all the wind and you know the rain that we had this morning, so I'm glad it's on time," Bob said.

For Bob, weather wasn't his primary concern when traveling.

"With the whole TSA situation, you know, I'm always worried about that because I fly a lot. So yeah, that worries me more than the weather," Bob said.

While his flight was on time, others were delayed 30 minutes or more.

Airport officials are taking precautions during the weather event, sending warnings to airlines about securing equipment.

"If there is wind, we encourage the airlines, ask the airlines to make sure that their equipment is secure so that nothing is damaged or harmed or impact other aircraft coming up to the jet bridges," Hall said.

While the airport dealt with delays, city crews worked proactively to prevent flooding throughout San Diego. Teams were deployed early Tuesday morning to check critical storm drains and pump stations, particularly in vulnerable areas like Mission Beach, where homes sit close to the water.

Street sweeping and channel maintenance operations are underway to prevent trash and debris from clogging drainage systems.

"Throughout this rain event, city staff will be monitoring pump stations and critical storm drains 24/7. If you see flooding or fallen branches, report it through the 'Get It Done' app," said Ramon Galindo, senior public information officer for the City of San Diego.

City officials are asking residents to help by clearing debris from their yards and keeping trash cans away from curbs so water can flow freely. Lifeguards and city crews remain on standby throughout the storm.

Galindo urged drivers to avoid flooded roads and find alternate routes. Emergency situations should be reported by calling 911.

For travelers, Hall recommends checking flight status before heading to the airport and arriving early - allowing 2 hours for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

