San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes three new lions

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed three new female lions, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced on Thursday.

The African lions are eight-years-old sisters named Malika, Zuri and Amira came from the Caldwell Zoo in Texas. The lionesses explored their new home at the Lion Camp inside the safari park.

“We are excited to welcome these lionesses to their new home,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director, San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “The lionesses carry on a great legacy of lions at the Safari Park. They are the great-grand cubs of the Safari Park’s beloved male lion Izu and lioness Mina, who lived here for 18 years.” Peterson added, “Our wildlife care team has worked very hard to get them comfortable in their new home, and we are so pleased they are settling in so well. We invite our guests to visit these majestic lions during their Safari Park visit and hope everyone who visits will be inspired to learn about and gain an appreciation for this magnificent species.”

The lionesses were moved following a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and Species Survival Plan (SSP) to maintain and manage a healthy and diverse population of species, according to wildlife officials.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the African lion is listed as a vulnerable species. Its population is likely less than 40,000 left due to habitat loss, issues threatening human-wildlife coexistence, poaching and wildlife trafficking.

Guests can visit Zuri, Malika and Amira at Lion Camp. For more information, visit San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.