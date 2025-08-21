San Diego Zoo mourns passing of Maka, 30-year-old lowland gorilla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Zoo announced Wednesday the death of Maka, a 30-year-old Western lowland gorilla, just days after staff made the decision to compassionately euthanize some of its longest-tenured animals.

Maka was diagnosed with chromosomal abnormalities when he was just 5 years old, but had been able to live a relatively healthy and happy life "exceeding expectations and living with grace and vitality for decades," the zoo said in a statement. Recently, however, the gorilla had been experiencing seizures. During a routine exam this week, Maka suffered cardiac arrest and died Monday surrounded by the zoo's veterinary team.

The gorilla was born at the San Diego Zoo and was "the heart" of the zoo's bachelor troop, serving as guide and mentor to his younger brothers Ekuba and Denny. His brothers were given the opportunity to spend time with Maka after his passing.

In the course of just a few days, the wildlife care team at the San Diego Zoo had to put down Nicky, a 28-year-old Masai giraffe, and Kalluk, a 24- year-old polar bear, before Maka died week in what zoo officials are calling "one of the most challenging periods in recent memory for our San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance family."

"Each of the over 12,000 wildlife at the San Diego Zoo touches our lives in immeasurable ways, and this has been an unimaginably difficult period for our wildlife health and care teams in particular, who forge profound bonds with each individual in their care," the zoo's statement read. "We ask for your continued support and understanding as they navigate the complex journey of grief while maintaining their unwavering commitment to all the wildlife under their stewardship."

Nicky the Masai giraffe was put to sleep last Thursday following a period of declining health. She was the oldest of her species in North America, having arrived in San Diego in 1999. Masai giraffes are native to East Africa and can live to around 30 years in the wild and captivity. Nicky raised five calves, including her son Chifu, who just last month made Nicky a grandma with the birth of her grandson named Madoadoa.

Kalluk the polar bear came to San Diego in 2001 with two other cubs, his sister Tatqiq and companion Chinook -- all of whom were orphans. The majority of polar bears in the wild do not live long after 18. Kalluk was 24 and showing signs of "age-related illness." Tatqiq and Chinook were also given the opportunity to say goodbye, the zoo's statement read.

