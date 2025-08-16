Polar bear and giraffe at San Diego Zoo have died

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is mourning the loss of two animal residents: Kalluk, a 24-year-old polar bear, and Nicky, a 28-year-old Masai giraffe. Both animals passed away Thursday after careful end-of-life decisions were made by their health care teams, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Kalluk arrived at the Zoo in 2001 as an orphan alongside his sister Tatqiq. They had been under close observation in recent weeks following notable changes in his behavior, San Diego Zoo officials said. Following a proactive medical examination and with his quality of life as the top priority, teams made the difficult decision to euthanize him.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

"He will be fondly remembered for his inquisitive nature, his gentle demeanor, and his quick learning abilities," the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in a statement. "His prescence in Polar Bear Plunge helped foster bonds with his sister and Chinook, another orphaned female polar bear."

Also passing on Aug. 14 was Nicky, the oldest Masai giraffe in North America and the matriarch of her herd at the San Diego Zoo. At 28 years old, she was considered geriatric and had been closely monitored by wildlife care staff, said the zoo. After signs of declining health were observed over the past week, the decision was made to euthanize her, prioritizing her comfort and well-being.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

The San Diego Zoo and Wildlife Alliance said Nicky was a favorite among staff and guests alike, remembered fondly for her presence and leadership within the giraffe herd. Her long life at the Zoo brought joy to countless visitors and made a lasting impact on those who cared for her.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance invites the public to join in honoring the memories of Kalluk and Nicky, and to share condolences and support with the Zoo’s staff, volunteers, and community members who are deeply affected by their loss.