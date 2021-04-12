San Diego Zoo employee bitten by venomous snake, rushed to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego Zoo specialist was bitten by a venomous snake Monday afternoon, zoo officials confirmed.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. along Zoo Place, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The zoo says the wildlife care specialist was bitten by an African bush viper while caring for the reptile in a non-public area.

A spokesperson with the zoo said the staff member was immediately taken to the hospital for evaluation and medical care.

“Although the San Diego Zoo cares for a number of venomous reptiles, incidents like this are very rare, and the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape,” the zoo said.

