San Diego youth named to state environmental council

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego County young person was among 14 Californians appointed to the state's first Environmental Youth Advisory Council, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Abby Costello of San Diego County will serve on the inaugural council created by the California Environmental Protection Agency.

The 14 members, ages 14 to 20, were selected from more than 300 applicants statewide, according to the governor's office. The council will provide young people's perspectives and recommendations on environmental policies and programs involving climate change, air quality, clean water, waste management and community health.

"Young people have a stake in the decisions we make today about our planet, public health, and the well-being of our communities," Newsom said in a statement. "They have perspectives we need to hear. This council gives 14 young Californians an opportunity to serve their communities and help build a safer, more sustainable future."

The council's first official meeting is scheduled for December. Members will participate in virtual meetings throughout the year and an annual in-person meeting with state environmental officials.

"The lived experiences and diverse perspectives of the extraordinary Youth Council members are vital to ensuring our state's environmental policies protect the most vulnerable communities and pave the way for a more resilient future," California Secretary for Environmental Protection Yana Garcia said in a statement.

The council will operate as a one-year pilot before transitioning to two-year terms beginning in fall 2027. Future councils could include up to 20 members.