San Diego witness of Trump's assassination attempt feels hopeful at RNC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Blake Marnell, a San Diego resident, attended the Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday when shooter Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.

On Monday, Marnell arrived in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention for his first appearance as a California delegate.

Despite what he witnessed two days ago, he is hopeful for the country's future.

"The last time I saw President Trump, he was being escorted off the stage after an assassination attempt," Marnell said. "The next time I'll see him will be this Thursday here at the convention when he accepts the nomination for president, and I am looking forward to that moment."

When watching video of the shooting, you may have noticed a man in a brick suit standing in the front row, right in front of former President Donald Trump.

Known as "Brick Man" for his suit symbolizing support for Trump's border policies, Marnell said he has attended about 40 Trump rallies across the country.

Marnell said he was looking the other direction — at the jumbotron — when the shots started. Initially, he thought the shots fired were a prank until he saw Trump's security rush in and then blood running down the side of Trump's face.

Marnell said his hope was restored when he saw Trump raise his fist in the air.

"I didn't see any panic, but then I would say the entire gamut of emotions that you might expect. There were people that were angry, there were people that were upset... There were people that were crying, there were people that were shocked, stunned," he said.

@Brick_Suit on X ABC 10News reporter Spencer Soicher spoke with the man known as "Brick Suit" as he recalled how he felt when the shooting started.

Marnell said he has taken time to reflect on this historic event and believes it points to a conversation about the political tone in the country.

"I would just like to see people engage in civil discourse and actually listen to each other," Marnell said. "Needless escalation of violence is not the path, and I believe people on both sides of the political fence, even in the middle who don't claim allegiance to the right or the left, I believe the vast majority of Americans would agree that violence is not the solution.

As the Secret Service faces mounting scrutiny, Director Kimberly Cheatle released a statement Monday addressing security at the RNC.

"I am confident in the security plan our secret service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday's shooting," Cheatle said.

Marnell said security is evident everywhere at the RNC, even at the airport, and he feels safe.