Experts predict changes for local law enforcement after Trump shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We now know who shot Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania, but the circumstances around how it happened are still unclear.

“How is it that a 20-year-old could get that close to a political rally with a semi-automatic rifle in his hands?”

“That’s a question a lot of people are asking especially the law enforcement community,” said Ray Shay, a former SWAT Commander with the San Diego Police Department.

Shay says he’s shocked a gunman could climb onto a nearby building just 150 yards away, without being shot down.

“That area might’ve been assigned to local police or local Sheriff saying you cover that section, and they dropped the ball,” Shay said.

I also sat with former El Cajon Police officer Kevin Lachapelle. He agrees local law enforcement plays a key role in security at political rallies.

“Do you think after this there will be increased security at political events? Even locally?”

“Absolutely. Any time an incident like this happens, in hindsight people look at it and say okay things escalated and this could result in people having ideas like copy cat things you see,” Lachapelle said.

Shay says San Diego officials will have to take more precautions moving forward.

“I think people will think twice about having outdoor events because it places the candidate at more risk," Shay said. "So I think you’ll see more indoor events and when there are outdoor events there will probably be more extensive training, and make sure you have overwatch which is snipers to protect people at the rally.”

“I know there are snipers sometimes at San Diego Pride events, is that a norm for political rallies in San Diego as well?”

“It’s becoming more of an industry standard,” Shay said.

So even at large events, San Diegans could have someone to rely on and look up to.