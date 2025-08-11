San Diego Unified's elementary teacher of the year brings creativity and community to classroom

Students across the San Diego Unified School District are returning for a brand new school year. While some kids may dread the first day back, teachers are filled with excitement to welcome students to their classrooms.

Meera Ramanathan, recently named San Diego Unified School District's Elementary Teacher of the Year, is putting the finishing touches on her art classroom at Zamorano Elementary School, preparing for her first project of the year.

"Students for second to fifth grade come for a little bit into the art classroom, and they each create a small piece of art that I put together in the auditorium for everybody to see," Ramanathan said.

The collaborative project serves a deeper purpose beyond creating beautiful artwork.

"It just builds community, and it also shows students they might create something small, but it's part of something that's bigger and beautiful," Ramanathan said.

This simple lesson carries profound meaning, demonstrating how art education extends far beyond technical skills.

"How to problem solve, how to take risks... To collaborate, I think that's such an important life skill... It also teaches students that what they're creating is important, and it can beautify the environment they're in," Ramanathan said.

Evidence of student creativity adorns the classroom walls, including "3D Cupcakes that our 3rd graders created," alongside Ramanathan's teaching awards.

"There are so many fantastic elementary educators in our district and to be recognized as the teacher of the year meant a lot to me and it definitely validates what I do, especially with visual art," Ramanathan said.

This year, Ramanathan will lead her school as one of just 60 across the country participating in a nationwide pilot program with the National Elementary Art Honor Society.

"It gives them opportunities to do community art service, and take on leadership roles," Ramanathan said.

The program aims to help students connect their creativity to classroom learning, which Ramanathan believes is key to unlocking their full potential.

"It's definitely an 'aha!' moment. It gives me a lot of joy when I see students connecting those dots and feeling like, 'Wow, so this is what you were talking about.' I like when it all comes together and they're like — now I get it!" says Ramanathan.

