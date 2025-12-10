San Diego Unified School District to address $47 million budget shortfall, teacher housing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two big items are on the agenda for the San Diego Unified School District’s board meeting on Wednesday night.

The first is to address the $47 million budget shortfall, which in reality is a drop in the bucket because the district spends $400 million every year on special education and other rising expenses.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the district’s Board of Education is taking a closer look at the money they're spending as they prepare the budget for the next two school years.

SD Unified Superintendent Dr. Fabi Bagula said special education funding is pushing them into a shortfall. While it's legally required and federally mandated, Bagula said the district receives just one-third of the money they need from the state and federal government to fully support their students.

"When Congress passed the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, it promised to fund 40% of the excess cost of special education. If we received the 40% we were promised, our district wouldn't even have a budget deficit," Bagula said.

The district spends $400 million a year on special education -- $125 million comes from state, federal and local sources, and the district pays $275 million out of their own general fund.

That's why district leaders say long-term change will require more than internal cuts. It will take state and federal lawmakers stepping in with the support schools were promised.

The second item being discussed is housing for teachers. The goal is to make sure teachers can live in the communities they serve.

The plan includes 1,500 units across five different properties. The district headquarters on Normal Street is the largest of those five properties and is expected to hold close to 1,000 of those units.

This will also include childcare services, new parking and other amenities. If approved, formal negotiations can get underway with developers.