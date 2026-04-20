San Diego Unified expands PrimeTime after-school program to accommodate nearly 7,000 students on waitlist

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For years, getting your child into San Diego Unified School District’s PrimeTime after-school program meant hoping you got lucky. Spots were limited, demand was high, and thousands of families were turned away.

However, starting this fall, that changes.

SD Unified is making PrimeTime universal, meaning any family who wants a spot for their child will get one completely free of charge.

The expansion is made possible after the district was bumped up to Tier 1 status by the state, unlocking a new level of funding through California's Expanded Learning Opportunities Program. That funding allows the district to dramatically scale up PrimeTime across all 144 of its elementary and middle schools.

The numbers tell the story of just how big this shift is. At the start of this school year, nearly 7,000 students were sitting on a waitlist. Enrollment has already grown from 13,000 students last year to 21,000 this year. Next fall, the district expects to serve up to 40,000 students.

What the Program Offers

PrimeTime is free for all students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. The after-school program runs daily from dismissal until 6 p.m. A before-school option is also available, starting an hour and a half before the school day begins.

The program goes beyond basic child care. Through partnerships with organizations like the YMCA and SAY San Diego, students can access tutoring, STEM activities, sports, arts programs, and more.

For working families, the financial relief alone is significant. Tobie Pace, the district's Senior Director of Extended Learning Opportunities, put it plainly: "On average, families can spend from $500 to $1,000 a month on childcare for one child. So, this is a big deal here in San Diego. Working parents, working families can go to work, and they'll be saving that money."

SD Unified Board Trustee Shana Hazan, who helped advocate for the funding in Sacramento, called it a milestone.

"Next year we expect to have 30,000 to 40,000 kids getting free after-school care," she said. "It's something that I've pushed hard for. Our entire team has advocated for in Sacramento, and it is because of funding we got from the state that we're able to offer this to every single child."

The Challenge: Staffing

The expansion does not come without hurdles. Opening PrimeTime to every student creates nearly 450 new jobs across the district, and that hiring push comes at a time when San Diego Unified already has close to 300 existing vacancies. Finding enough qualified staff to fill classrooms and serve the surge in enrollment is the district's most pressing challenge heading into the fall.

District officials say they are actively recruiting and leaning on their community partners to help close the gap, but the scale of the task is significant. Whether the district can staff up fast enough to meet the demand it is inviting will be one of the key stories to watch as the new school year approaches.

How to Enroll

Enrollment for PrimeTime is open now and closes May 1. Parents should watch for an application link sent by text and email from the district.

For more information, visit https://www.sdusdelo.com/primetime2526.