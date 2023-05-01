San Diego train passengers heading to Orange County still dealing with delays, detours

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Train passengers heading to Orange County are stilling having to deal with delays and detours along the coast after debris fell near the tracks in the San Clemente area.

“They've been doing this mix service the entire year up until this last time I bought the train ticket, so I was excited like I was going to do a straight shot this time,” said train traveler Natalie Buley.

Just last week, the Pacific Surfliner service between Irvine and Oceanside was suspended due to a track closure in San Clemente following a landslide.

Aerial views showed the hillside underneath the Casa Romantica Cultural Center (415 Avenida Granada) giving way, with part of the patio breaking off.

Over the weekend, Rep. Mike Levin and other lawmakers observed the damage.

As crews continue to work to protect the tracks, Levin said he’s committed to getting experts there to understand what’s happening and how to prevent anything worse form happening.

Levin added that the closures aren’t just impacting passengers, they are also not good for the economy.

“When the rail corridor is shut down even for a week or a month, we’re talking about tens of millions of dollars in economic impact,” Levin said.

It remains unclear when the line will reopen, but in the meantime, passengers who continue to take the train will have to use buses to get around the closures.