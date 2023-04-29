Pacific Surfliner passengers left to find their own transportation after track closure

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Oceanside and Irvine remains temporarily suspended due to a landslide in San Clemente.

Amtrak said the landslide caused debris to fall near the tracks forcing a closure.

Thursday, Amtrak offered bus bridges between San Diego and Irvine. However, the suspension has been extended through Sunday with no alternate transportation.

"It was a great ride up," Geoff Hudson said.

Hudson and his wife, Paulina Glynn, took the Pacific Surfliner to visit friends in Thousand Oaks.

"The whole main reason was to avoid the crazies on the highway and the traffic on the highway," Glynn said.

Now, they might have to deal with precisely that after their return trip to Oceanside was canceled.

"So now we're going to have to cut it [trip] a day short because we have to go pick up a car tomorrow morning before noon," Glynn said.

The landslide is underneath San Clemente's Casa Romantica Cultural Center.

Dozens of people have had to Uber to their destinations or, in the couple's case, rent a car.

"We were able to get one at almost 200 dollars one way," Glynn said.

"It was like not again. It's been shut down for so long," Casey Nakamura said.

Although he has a car, Nakamura said he sometimes prefers to take the train to Irvine for work.

The Pacific Surfliner resumed service to Orange County less than two weeks ago after a months-long closure to repair damage caused by coastal erosion.

"The last five months have been challenging because of the construction and work they've been doing so I was excited to get back on it," Nakamura said.

While he’s not as impacted by the closure, he knows many others who depend on the service to get around.

"So it's really challenging for the region and the community," Nakamura said.

Luckily, the couple has travel insurance and expects to get a full refund. Amtrak stated passengers can rebook their reservations or request a refund as well.

