San Diego synagogues increase security measures following Michigan attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are increasing patrols at local places of worship following an attack at a synagogue in Michigan on Thursday, and synagogues in the city are also ramping up their own security measures.

Rabbi Devorah Marcus at Temple Emanu-El in Del Cerro says safety is always top of mind at the synagogue. The temple has had private security on site for decades, with armed guards checking everyone who wants to enter.

"I can say that, unfortunately, we are well practiced, we are well versed, our security measures are extensive," Rabbi Marcus said.

For safety reasons, Marcus did not disclose all of the temple's security measures, but said 'heightened measures' are in place following the Michigan attack.

San Diego police announced Thursday they were increasing patrols at all places of worship in the city. Marcus says the department's response was immediate.

"We were visited yesterday immediately by patrols who were coming by, by police who came to be on our campus, by our liaison officers," Marcus said.

San Diego Police public information officer Cesar Jimenez described the increased presence.

"We're going to be driving by more often, and also if maybe they've gotta report to write, they're gonna park in front of maybe a religious institution and write the reports there," the officer said.

Marcus says the Jewish community was not surprised by the Michigan attack, and says the situation will not improve until hate speech against the Jewish community stops.

"Things won't get better until we are shouting words of love rather than words of hate," Marcus said.

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