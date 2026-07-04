San Diego starter and mid-tier home prices drop nearly 2%, report shows

San Diego starter and mid-tier home prices dropped just under 2%, according to a new report from First American Data and Analytics — a rare bit of good news for buyers in one of the country's most expensive housing markets.

Luxury tier homes, meanwhile, rose an average of half a percent.

For context, starter homes are priced at $750,000, mid-tier homes fall between $750,000 and $1.1 million, and luxury homes are anything above $1.1 million.

Zillow data also points to a median home value near 1 million, with a median of 16 days until a sale goes pending.

Still, San Diego is not seeing the same price increases as other parts of the country. According to the First American report, home prices in states like Idaho and North Dakota — and in cities like Chicago — are rising far more quickly than in San Diego.

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