San Diego standout set to shine among best at Perfect Game All-American Classic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The next generation of baseball talent took the field at Petco Park this weekend for the Perfect Game All-American Classic — a chance for the nation’s top high school players to showcase their skills on a Major League stage.

“You’ve got 60 of the best kids in America that are getting a chance to play in a big league field and a great environment, and getting to be around some Major League Baseball alumni,” San Diego Padres legend Trevor Hoffman said.

Among them — San Diego’s own AJ Curry, who called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “To me, it’s just amazing. It’s a great experience to be able to do this in my hometown with all these great people, so it’s just a blessing for me,” Curry said.

For Curry, another highlight is being coached by Padres legend and Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman.

“It’s amazing just being next to Trevor Hoffman because, you know, from San Diego you got the statue at Petco Park,” Curry said. “I grew up watching his highlights, so it’s just crazy to see him here in person and have him be my coach.”

Hoffman says it’s special to mentor the players who could be the next big names in the sport.

“Honestly, that’s it — the next generation of stars,” Hoffman said. “I’m enamored with how big they are and how polished their swings are just from batting practice… but you’re right, getting a chance to come back to San Diego, it’s something special.”

Former Padres slugger Ryan Klesko added that opportunities like this didn’t exist when he was their age.

“We were never exposed to anything like this,” Klesko said. “Perfect Game has done a really good job getting these kids out there and actually helping with the college recruiting and the scouting.”

With proud families, focused scouts, and Major League mentors looking on, the Perfect Game All-American Classic was more than just a ballgame — it was a glimpse of the future of baseball.

