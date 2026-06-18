San Diego County Sheriff's Office seeks information on missing Poway man

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Poway man.

59-year-old William Clayton Miller was reported missing by his sister, who last saw him on March 2, 2026.

Miller's car was later found at the Blue Sky Ecological Preserve in the City of Poway, where it sat for several weeks, according to authorities.

On Saturday, June 13, around 80 Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers and detectives from the Major Crimes Division conducted a search of the Lake Poway area and found nothing of significance.

This is the second coordinated search by the Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue teams.

Miller is described as a white male adult, 6 feet 0 inches tall, 210 pounds, bald, of medium build, with brown eyes and white hair.

Miller has been categorized as a voluntary missing adult and is not known to have any life-threatening medical conditions, nor does he require life- sustaining medications.