San Diego seeks public input on possible affordable housing plans at 11 city-owned properties, 7 are libraries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is asking residents to weigh in on plans to build affordable housing on city-owned land, including at seven public library locations.

The city has identified 11 sites for further study as possible locations for affordable housing developments. Seven of those sites are city libraries, including a recently renovated branch in University City.

Starting Monday, the city is hosting a series of public open houses to gather community feedback on the long-term plans. Four workshops are scheduled over the coming days.

Pat Wilson, president of the Friends of San Diego Public Library, said she plans to attend several of the open houses to share her concerns.

"We've got to make sure, keep our eyes on, is to make sure that if this sort of plan goes forward that we protect our libraries," Wilson said.

The organization advocates for local library branches across San Diego.

According to the city, any potential development at an existing library location would include a replacement library alongside housing, consistent with the Library Master Plan.

"It can be on the first floor of a multi-story apartment building. They work just fine in other places, so there's no reason we can't do it, but we must do it," Wilson said.

The city says its Affordable Home Development Master Plan has not yet been drafted. Officials describe the 11 identified sites as locations selected for further study, not finalized development plans.

According to the city's timeline, a master plan will be drafted and finalized after public feedback is collected.

Wilson said she supports the concept on paper, with one condition: no library can be permanently eliminated.

"We cannot afford to lose any one of our branch libraries; they're jewels," Wilson said.

For information on the upcoming open houses, click here.

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