San Diego restaurant collecting donations for Colombia earthquake relief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local restaurant is collecting donations to send to Colombia following Monday's devastating 7.4 earthquake, as urgent rescue operations continue in the country.

Antojitos Colombianos, located in Sherman Heights, began accepting supplies Tuesday, including diapers, non-perishable food items, toiletries and hygiene products.

"We've been receiving everything, whatever you have is very welcome," Andres Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, the restaurant's manager and co-owner, said the community response has been meaningful.

"It make me feel good because now I see as a community how together we can do something about it," Rodriguez said.

Marcela Guerrero stopped by the restaurant Tuesday afternoon. She has family throughout Colombia, but said all are safe. Reaching them, however, has been a challenge.

"Trying to communicate with my family because they have, you know, they didn't have electricity, they have no Internet service and the cell phone service also very bad," Guerrero said.

Guerrero lived in Colombia in 1999 when the country experienced another devastating earthquake — a 6.2 magnitude quake in Armenia that killed over 1,000 people. She recalled the moment it struck.

"I was washing the dishes when I start shaking everything and I went down under the sink. Everything in my apartment fell at that time," Guerrero said.

Guerrero said the region suffered less damage this time around due to improved building standards put in place after the 1999 quake.

"There were no structures that fell, and there is no death tolls in there because literally the old earthquake like save us for this one or prepare us for this one," Guerrero said.

Separate from the donation drive at Antojitos Colombianos, the Colombian Consulate in Los Angeles said people can donate money directly to the Colombian Red Cross.

The House of Colombia at Balboa Park also has a GoFundMe page collecting monetary donations that will go to the Red Cross.

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