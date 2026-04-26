San Diego residents sign petition to repeal Balboa Park paid parking fees

LIBERTY STATION (KGTV) — The fight to get rid of paid parking at Balboa Park continues as supporters take their case straight to voters.

Cars lined up on Perry Road at Liberty Station as people signed a petition to let voters decide whether parking at Balboa Park should come with a price tag. During the drive-thru signing event, residents used dashboards as desks and headrests to balance clipboards to sign the petition.

"There are two petitions being signed. One is for the trash fees, and one is for the parking fees, and both of them are completely unjustified," Doug Cohen said.

Residents have been asking the city to repeal the fees since paid parking went into effect at Balboa Park in January.

"Balboa Park should be free for all residents and non-residents. It's a jewel of San Diego," Andrew Hollingworth said.

Push back against the fees has been ongoing for months. The petition was first announced at a rally at Balboa Park on April 4. Three weeks later, San Diego United Communities hosted the drive-thru signing event.

The group represents more than 150 San Diego neighborhoods, advocating for stronger local control over land use and housing development.

"Why punish San Diegans by implementing parking fees when that parking, the Oregon pavilion, was designated for it to be public space for San Diegans. Why go after that?" Margaret Virissimo said.

Virissimo is the founder of San Diego United Communities.

"We need to collect 81,000 signatures to put it on the November ballot," Virissimo said.

While the city says the paid parking program was supposed to help balance the city’s budget deficit, Virissimo feels it shouldn’t be the solution.

"San Diego United Communities is looking at ways right now to suggest the city council and the mayor on ways they can cut their budgets," Virissimo said.

Earlier this week, a city spokesperson released a statement regarding the fees.

"Balboa Park’s paid parking program creates a reliable source of funding to support the care and operation of the park," the spokesperson said. "Many of the institutions raising concerns operate in City-owned buildings with little to no rent. That makes it critical we have a sustainable way to maintain the park they call home. We will continue to monitor the program, make adjustments as needed, and work with park stakeholders to ensure it is working as intended."

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