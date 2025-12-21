San Diego Rescue Mission brings Christmas early with haircuts, meals and hope for nearly 1,000 people

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The unhoused community often faces additional challenges during the holiday season, but the San Diego Rescue Mission stepped up Saturday to provide practical support and holiday cheer to nearly 1,000 people in need.

At the corner of Elm and 1st Street, stylists from Bellus Academy offered free haircuts to community members, providing more than just a trim – they offered a fresh start and renewed confidence.

"Feeling better about my haircut makes me feel like a new person," Gabriel King said after receiving his cut.

King was among dozens of people who received haircuts Saturday. The student stylists used professional clippers, razors and fluorescent lights to ensure quality cuts for their clients.

Ezekiel Walker, another recipient, said he rarely gets his hair done professionally.

"Probably like once every 4, 5, 6 months," Walker said. "I'm feeling great, yeah, it's a really good thing that they are doing this."

Beyond haircuts, the mission provided shower facilities next door, allowing people to start their day clean and refreshed.

Across the street at the San Diego Rescue Mission's main building, 130 volunteers served warm holiday meals to hundreds of unhoused individuals. The feast included hand-sliced ham, yams, potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and holiday pies.

"They come because they're lonely and they are frustrated and sad and discouraged and they come here and they feel hope because we just love on them," Michelle Le Beau, the senior vice president of advancement at the San Diego Rescue Mission, said. "We show them that they're valued, they're seen, and that we care about them as people."

King, who also enjoyed the warm meal after his haircut, appreciated both the food and the community atmosphere.

"It feels like being at home, like in a like a homestyle setting, eating together, sharing a meal together," King said. "I hope the unhoused people find peace and some kind of friends or family to hang out with in this holiday season."

The services – haircuts, showers and food – addressed basic necessities that many take for granted but are essential for dignity and well-being.

In 2025, San Diego Rescue Mission helped more than 1,300 people receive immediate shelter and assisted 293 people in securing permanent housing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

