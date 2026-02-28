Local elected officials react to Iran strikes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Elected officials in San Diego and Southern California are reacting to the overnight strikes on Iran, many with criticism, though not indicating support for the Iranian regime.

Rep. Padilla noted prevalent issues facing Americans now, saying that the strikes are a waste of Taxpayer dollars. Rep. Peters, on the other hand, is asking for the War Powers Resolution to be brought up for a full vote, something that would hinder President Trump's ability to make major strikes like this in the future.

ABC 10News has reached out to Republican Representative Darell Issa and other representatives for comment. This is a developing story. We will update as more information is available.

The corrupt and repressive Iranian regime must never have nuclear weapons. The leadership of Iran must go. But that does not justify the President of the United States engaging in an illegal, dangerous war that will risk the lives of our American service members and our friends… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 28, 2026

Trump is drawing our country into yet another foreign war that Americans don’t want and Congress has not authorized.



The Iranian regime is a brutal and murderous dictatorship. But that does not give Trump the authority to unilaterally initiate a war of choice.



Congress… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 28, 2026

“Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran will go down as one of the biggest foreign policy blunders in American history. He’s failed to learn from history that the United States has an abysmal track record of success for military adventures in the Middle East. He’s putting our service members and our country at immediate risk for retaliation, wasting billions of taxpayer dollars, and setting us up for another endless war – all for regime change, that in the end will likely backfire. Many of my colleagues are already trying to falsely justify these strikes as reasonable to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."

"This is a familiar hark back to the rhetoric before the Iraq War: exaggerating threats to justify armed intervention. The truth is that we had verifiable agreements to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon – and they were working. But President Trump withdrew from that deal, only to criticize the new reality that he created and bomb Iran anyway. Trump promised to start no new wars, and then he turned around and started a regime change war in Iran. For my generation and my community in San Diego, war isn’t abstract or an out of sight, out of mind issue – it’s real and we pay the human cost of it. That’s why I take matters of war and peace so seriously – and it’s part of why I came to Congress in the first place: to ensure someone here is thinking about these consequences when the President tries to illegally take our country to war. Only Congress can declare war, and yet we have not authorized this war, let alone received a proper intelligence briefing. Both the House and Senate must immediately return to Washington, D.C. to vote on war powers resolutions. The President cannot and should not take further unilateral action in Iran.”

- Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA-51)

“This decision to strike Iran without Congressional approval stands in stark contrast to a President who promised to put Americans first and end foreign wars. At a time when millions of hardworking families face higher costs of living and skyrocketing health care to pay for tax breaks for billionaires, Donald Trump is now pushing the country toward a war that risks American lives without presenting a clear justification to the American people or any plan to prevent escalation and chaos in the region."

"The Iranian regime has oppressed its own people, and its state sponsored terrorism and nuclear ambitions pose significant risks to the safety of Americans and regional stability. We must work with our allies to counter those threats. Regardless of what the President may think or say, he does not enjoy a blank check to launch large-scale military operations without a clear strategy, without any transparency or public debate, and not without Congressional approval. The Constitution is clear, and Republican members of Congress must join us in holding this administration accountable and restoring Congress’s role in foreign policy.”

- Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)

“On behalf of my family, and our entire San Diego community — home to a proud military presence that plays a critical role in our national defense — we wish our troops success and safety as they embark on this dangerous mission. Like many Americans, I did not see an imminent threat to the United States that required immediate military action. This makes me deeply concerned about the risk of American lives being lost in someone else’s war. We owe our servicemembers clear objectives and a defined endgame. Before our nation becomes further engaged in another burdensome conflict, Congress should be briefed as to whether this attack was justified and how we go forward. The Constitution gives Congress the authority to declare war, and that responsibility is not optional."

Following a full briefing, the War Powers Resolution I’ve supported must be taken up for a vote immediately to ensure that Congress fully exercises its constitutional authority to declare war. 23 years ago, President George W. Bush sought authorization from Congress, and the United Nations, before invading Iraq in 2003. He received overwhelming support from the House and Senate, showing our national resolve and unity. In this case, there has been no vote in Congress authorizing military action, no clear threat that requires unilateral action, and no broad international coalition assembled. We appear to be moving ahead without support from our allies or a clear consensus. This is unwise and dangerous."

"While we wage another war abroad, we continue to neglect our challenges at home. Measles is reemerging in parts of our country. We are running a $2 trillion annual deficit. Families are dealing with a skyrocketing affordability crisis, including the widespread loss of health care. And the Department of Homeland Security is shut down, disrupting vital agencies such as FEMA, TSA, and the Coast Guard. This already affects the livelihoods of vital employees, as well as our disaster response, aviation security, maritime safety, and cybersecurity. We must urgently address these responsibilities at home, even as we consider actions abroad. Fighting a war overseas, while ignoring the challenges Americans face, will only make us a weaker nation.”

-Rep. Scott Peters (CA-50)

“Over the past few months, my heart has ached for the Iranian people. For decades, they have suffered under this evil regime, but in recent weeks, the Islamic Republic has brutally attacked, tortured, raped, and killed tens of thousands of peaceful Iranians. Many of my constituents have not been able to be in contact with their family and friends in Iran. I will always oppose this heinous regime. However, as a member of Congress and an American citizen, I cannot stand by quietly while President Trump drags us into a costly and illegal war without even consulting with Congress, let alone receiving a declaration of war or authorization to use military force."

"The Constitution is clear: Congress and only Congress can declare war. Trump must immediately present his case for putting our servicemembers in harm’s way to Congress and the American people. The "why" and the "how" matter when it comes to deploying American troops into combat, and Trump has failed to offer a compelling explanation on either front. I am deeply concerned that Trump's rationale for war seems to have more to do with distracting the American people from the many failures and scandals surrounding him, including his connections with Jeffrey Epstein, than preventing the death and suffering in Iran, and that he is engaging in a clearly illegal war to do this.”

- Rep. Dave Min (CA-47)