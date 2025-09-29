San Diego religious leaders won't 'bend our will toward the fear' after Michigan church shooting

On Sunday, a gunman opened fire on a Michigan chapel before setting the building on fire.

This comes a few weeks after another shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic School that killed two children.

These tragedies are being felt in religious communities across the nation, and right here at home.

“We will continue to have our doors open. We cannot live in a state of fear,” said Art Rascon, the President of the California San Diego Mission of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Rascon says there are 40 to 50 congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout San Diego County.

They have weekly sacrament services, just like the one that turned deadly in Grand Blanc, Michigan, Sunday morning.

“It's tragic news anytime you hear of anything like this in any congregation, in any setting, but of course, it's more personal because it hits right here close to home, and that is in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Rascon.

One of the most notable acts of religious violence here in San Diego County in the past few years was the Poway synagogue shooting in 2019. One person was killed.

More recently, authorities are looking for the suspect in a series of hate crimes against different places of worship in Bankers Hill, North Park, Golden Hill, and Hillcrest.

Rascon is advising his fellow believers to move forward with love -- not fear.

“Are there any changes that we are going to be making in the community, in the services, in response to the shooting?” I asked.

“None that I know of. We're not going to bend our will toward the fear and animosity and persecution which exists out there,” said Rascon.