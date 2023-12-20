San Diego prepares for stormy weather ahead of Christmas weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A potentially drenching storm system is making its way through the area Wednesday, and San Diego city and county officials are preparing for rainfall over the next several days by providing tips for area residents to minimize the effects of flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, a slow-moving low pressure system is forecast to bring heavy rain with flash flood potentials this week.

"Rainfall amounts are forecast to be 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts near the coast of northern to central California tonight into Wednesday before shifting southward into the coastal sections of southern California, where a higher chance of heavy rain with locally a few inches of rainfall totals possible on Thursday," an NWS statement read.

The NWS issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for San Diego County coastal areas, valleys, mountains and deserts.

On Monday, the city's Stormwater Department began placing no parking signs in low-lying or flood-prone areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, and street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering waterways.

Throughout the rain event, stormwater staff will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues, city officials said.

To individually prepare, people can sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collects around storm drains and curb gutters. Residents were also urged to lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins and place each bin 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Additionally, residents should turn off irrigation systems, know the safest routes to and from their homes or properties should flooding occur and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council District. Residents with identification showing proof of residency can receive up to 10 empty sandbags Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m.

Click here for City of San Diego sandbag locations

City of San Diego residents can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life- threatening emergency, call 911.

Click here for sandbag locations for residents in El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, and Bonita

