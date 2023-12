Posted at 6:04 AM, Dec 20, 2023

Sandbag locations in El Cajon, La Mesa, and Lemon Grove: https://www.heartlandfire.org/176/Sandbags Bonita-Sunnyside Protection District: https://bonitafd.org/sandbags/

