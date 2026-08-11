San Diego policer officer who shot vehicle passenger in San Ysidro identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified an officer with the San Diego Police Department who opened fire on a moving vehicle last month while investigating a reported auto theft in San Ysidro, leaving one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officer Ricardo Zambrano, an eight-year member of the department, shot at the car shortly after 7 a.m. on July 29 as it was heading toward him in an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Beyer Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, which investigates shootings involving SDPD personnel under terms of a regional agreement designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

A passenger in the car suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to a hospital, SDPD Officer Colin Steinbroner said.

The driver of the vehicle was detained and questioned, then released, sheriff's Lt. Juan Marquez said. The wounded person also was not arrested, the lieutenant said.

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