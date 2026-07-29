San Diego police: 1 person wounded in office-involved shooting in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a San Ysidro neighborhood Wednesday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to police, just after 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Smythe Avenue over a reported stolen vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle in the 1900 block of Del Sur Boulevard, near Caithness Drive, and a confrontation between the officers and the suspected auto thief took place.

Details on what led to the gunfire were not immediately released, but police confirmed an officer fired one shot into the vehicle and struck the suspected auto thief.

The wounded person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The person's condition was unknown as of 8:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation has prompted the closure of Del Sur Boulevard, between Caithness Drive and Beyer Boulevard, for several hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.