San Diego Police: Woman's death at Rancho Bernardo rec center appears natural

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police determined that the death of a woman found this week in a parking lot at a Rancho Bernardo recreation center was from natural causes.

The fatally injured woman was found at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, unresponsive on the ground, at Westwood Club at 17394 West Bernardo Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"She was lying next to a vehicle and bleeding from her head," SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said. "Medics and officers responded to the scene, but unfortunately the woman was beyond help."

Because the circumstances of the death were unclear, police deemed it suspicious and called in homicide investigators to take charge of the case.

After an autopsy conducted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined the victim's death "appears to be medical in nature, and not as a result of foul play."

The woman's identity has not been made public.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

