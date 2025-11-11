Body found in Rancho Bernardo parking lot, homicide investigation underway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the parking lot of the Westwood Club Fitness Center in Rancho Bernardo Monday afternoon.

According to San Diego Police, the body was found around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot on the 17000 block of West Bernardo Drive.

The body was located next to a black SUV, police added.

A large police presence remains in the area as of 6:30 p.m. The details surrounding the investigation are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

