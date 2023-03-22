SDFD: Trapped child freed from car following crash in Kensington

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A child was rescued from a vehicle and taken to a hospital after a two-car wreck in the Kensington neighborhood Wednesday.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, the San Diego Fire Department responded to the intersection of Adams Avenue and Biona Drive after receiving a call about a crash.

First responders found a vehicle on its side resting on a fire hydrant with the child trapped inside, the SDFD said.

The child was freed in fewer than 30 minutes and taken to Children's Hospital with unknown injuries, according to the department.

No other injuries were reported. The San Diego Police Department is investigating the crash.