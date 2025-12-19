San Diego Police seek tips in deadly shooting outside of Kearny Mesa hookah bar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public for help identifying a gunman who opened fire at a large predawn party outside a Kearny Mesa hookah bar six months ago, wounding two people, one fatally.

The gunfire erupted about 4:30 a.m. June 20 in a parking lot in front of Nara Ultra Lounge, 8065 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooter fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of patrol officers, who found 21-year-old Luis Sandoval Diaz and a 37-year-old woman suffering from bullet wounds.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where Diaz was pronounced dead, SDPD acting Lt. Joel Tien said. The woman, whose name was not released, was treated and released later that morning.

Investigators believe there are witnesses to the deadly gunfire who have not come forward.

"Many people were present at this event and left prior to police arrival," Tien said on the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

