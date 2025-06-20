Watch Now
San Diego police respond to fatal shooting in Kearny Mesa

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Kearny Mesa area early Friday morning as a homicide.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Kearny Mesa area early Friday morning as a murder.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, which is just east of the Convoy Street intersection, at around 4:40 a.m.

As of 6:15 a.m., police were still on the scene at the strip mall, with crime scene tape blocking off the parking lot.

SDPD did not disclose how many victims there were.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter and photojournalist to the area to gather the latest information.

