San Diego Police release timeline of events of San Diego mosque shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department released a preliminary timeline of events and new details surrounding the deadly shooting that killed three men Monday.

The two teen suspects, identified as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Vasquez, died from self-inflicted gunshots — just minutes away from the Islamic Center of San Diego — according to investigators.

The three victims were identified as 51-year-old Amin Abdullah, 78-year-old Mansour Kaziha, and 57-year-old Nadir Awad.

READ | San Diego Police Department releases preliminary timeline of events following deadly mosque shooting



20260522 Islamic Center Shooting Preliminary Timeline (1) by stephanieaceves51

In the news release sent to ABC 10News Friday, the San Diego Police Department also addressed staffing levels during the deadly shooting Monday.

The San Diego Police Department, like many law enforcement agencies nationwide, continues to face staffing shortages. SDPD has spoken openly about those challenges.



We understand why people would ask whether staffing levels played a role in this week’s tragedy, and that will be a part of our ongoing review.



Based on what we know now, this response was largely driven by the information officers and dispatchers had at the time. Once the call was elevated to a Priority 1, officers were on their way to continue the investigation within approximately 5 minutes. Later, when reports came in of an active shooter at the Islamic Center, the call was elevated again to a Priority 0, triggering an immediate countywide response. Officers were on scene within four minutes.



There will be greater clarity in the weeks and months ahead as more information is learned.



Police sources told ABC10 News that just seven officers were working in the northern division, which includes Clairemont, when the shooting happened.

WATCH | San Diego police were understaffed when shooting at mosque happened

San Diego police were understaffed when shooting at mosque happened

At a minimum, the force is supposed to have 14 officers on duty.

The police department also claims that, on average, over the last five years, there have been 1,891 runaway juvenile calls per year.

SDPD also addressed some of the incorrect photos circulating online of one of the suspects in the case.

"We will not be providing any images of the suspects to give them any further publicity. We continue to remind the public to use caution with online information and to use only verified information when reporting serious incidents like this," the San Diego Police Department said.

The FBI San Diego office released their own statement regarding these photos: