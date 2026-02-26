San Diego police release photos of truck linked to shooting of Kearny Mesa pizza restaurant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are asking for the public’s help in identifying whoever is responsible for opening fire at a Kearny Mesa pizza restaurant.

On Thursday, the department released images of a white pickup truck believed to have been driven by a person who fired multiple gunshots at Big Oven Pizza (5025 Shawline St.) earlier this month.

Police stated, “On February 15, 2026, between 10:40 p.m. and 11:06 p.m., the unidentified suspect in a white pickup truck used a firearm to shoot at the glass doors of the business causing significant damage. On February 19, 2026, at 10:17 p.m., what appears to be the same pickup truck returned and used a firearm to shoot at the glass doors again, shattering the glass.”

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

The restaurant's manager told ABC 10News, “It just feels weird that someone out there, you know, would just be coming in at night and like shooting out the place."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact SDPD Eastern Division Det. Sgt. Brian French at bfrench@pd.sandiego.gov or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.