Big Oven Pizza shot up three times in one week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two doors at the front of Big Oven Pizza are boarded up – and conspicuous duct tape patches are stuck over bullet holes in the front window.

They’re spectacles reminiscent of a head-scratching week for the owner and managers of the pizza joint, who only moved into a location in 2024.

The first two times the pizza shop was shot up was on Sunday, the 15th. The first shoot-up occurred hours after the shop was closed, and the second occurred about 15 minutes after the first.

Ralph Kriedly told 10News over the phone that he had spent around $2600 on the first round of repairs, replacing the glass in the front doors and replacing the couch, which had bullets lodged in it. The second time it happened, Kriedly opted for cheaper versions of those repairs – thus, the wood and duct tape on the front of his beloved store.

He’s waiting for a suspect to be arrested before he goes through the trouble again.

The manager of the shop, going by the name “Manuel,” and refusing to show his face on camera, says he is shaken up by the series of incidents.

“It just feels weird that someone out there, you know, would just be coming in at night and like shooting out the place,” Manuel said.

He also said he had never seen something like this happen in his four years of working at the shop.

Kriedly, the owner, tells us that a witness stopped by after the second shooting, saying they had seen a white truck nearby the shop. That description matches security camera video, but the San Diego Police Department says that it could be a coincidence, though investigators are looking into it.

In the meantime, Kriedly told 10News that he is changing the hours so employees can leave the shop earlier,and he has installed more security cameras.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SDPD Non-emergency line at 619-531-2000 or Crimestoppers.