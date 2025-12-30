San Diego Police release new information in woman's death in Bay Park home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police on Tuesday released updated information on a vehicle crash into a Bay Park home that led to the death of a woman and the arrest of her husband.

SDPD officials said 61-year-old Monica Coates called 911 just after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to report that her husband drove his pickup truck into their home in the 4300 block of Dakota Drive.

Police noted other neighbors called 911 to report the crash, and one neighbor “reported hearing screams coming from inside the residence after the crash.”

Responding SDPD officers entered the house after observing fire and smoke coming from inside.

SDPD officials stated, “Officers located 61-year-old Monica Coates deceased inside the master bathroom with severe injuries consistent with being burned. Her husband, 62-year-old Stephen Coates, was also inside the bathroom with burn injuries on his body. Officers detained him and provided aid at the scene, prior to being transported for medical care.”

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews put out the fire before it spread further.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives determined Stephen Coates drove the truck into the home and ignited the fire inside. Officials said he was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with his wife's death.

Monica Coates “had a temporary restraining order against [Stephen] Coates at the time of the incident,” according to SDPD officials.