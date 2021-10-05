San Diego Police officer involved in Chollas Creek shooting identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a San Diego Police Department officer who shot a suspect allegedly involved a brief road chase through a Chollas Creek-area neighborhood.

Officer Justin Hibbard joined the force in January, and is assigned to the department's field training administration, Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release.

The suspect, 35-year-old Jesus Morales, suffered at least two bullet wounds last week during the exchange of gunfire near Colina Del Sol Park, according to the SDPD. Morales remained hospitalized, Campbell said.

When the SDPD's homicide unit completes its investigation of the shooting, the county District Attorney's Office will then review it to determine if the officer bears any criminal liability for his actions.

The SDPD's internal affairs unit will investigate to determine if there were any policy violations, while the shooting review board will evaluate the officer's tactics, Campbell said.

Campbell added the Commission on Police Practices is reviewing the incident as well for potential recommendations.

Both the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office will be monitoring the police investigation, Campbell said.

The events that led to the shootout, which injured no officers, began at about 5:40 p.m. Sept. 28, when patrol personnel tried to pull over the motorcycle Morales was riding in the 5300 block of Lea Street for having an obstructed license plate.

Morales allegedly failed to yield and fled for several blocks before crashing the two-wheeler in the 5300 block of Wightman Avenue, Campbell said. Morales then allegedly ran off and the officers gave chase.

A short distance to the north, at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Rex Avenue, he allegedly pulled a handgun and shot at least one round in the direction of the closest lawman, prompting the officer to return fire.

