SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are on scene following an officer-involved shooting in Chollas Creek Tuesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m on Shiloh Road and Rex Avenue.

Police said the incident began as a traffic stop before leading to a foot pursuit. At some point, police said shots were fired.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured.



10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.