San Diego police release name of man wounded in shootout in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police have released the name of a man accused of getting into a shootout with an officer following a brief chase through a Chollas Creek neighborhood Tuesday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 35-year-old Jesus Morales suffered at least two gunshot wounds during the exchange of gunfire near Colina Del Sol Park. As of Wednesday morning, he is still in the hospital.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. when patrol officers tried to pull over the motorcycle Morales was driving in the 5300 block of Lea Street for having an obstructed license plate.

SDPD says Morales failed to yield and fled for several blocks before crashing the two-wheeler in the 5300 block of Wightman Avenue.

Morales allegedly then ran off, and the officers chased after him. A short distance to the north, at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Rex Avenue, Morales reportedly pulled a handgun and shot at least one round in the direction of the closest lawman, prompting the officer to return fire.

Police have yet to release the name of the patrolman who shot Morales, but they say he has been with the department since January.

The City News Service contributed to this story.

