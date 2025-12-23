San Diego police officer hit by drunk driver seeks community help

A San Diego police officer is recovering from injuries after being hit by a drunk driver traveling the wrong way down a one-way street in Pacific Beach last weekend.

The crash has left Officer Michael Wilder and his family facing both physical and financial challenges as he focuses on his recovery.

The incident occurred Saturday near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Thomas Avenue, where Wilder was working his patrol shift. According to San Diego Police, 31-year-old Anthony Robertson was driving drunk and going the wrong direction when he struck the officer.

"He was just crossing the street like a normal pedestrian going back to his patrol car," said Tiffany Wilder, Officer Wilder's fiancée.

Tiffany described the frightening moment she first saw her partner at the hospital after the crash.

"I was happy to see him alive. He looked scared and didn't know what was going on," Wilder said.

While Wilder survived the collision, Tiffany said he sustained a concussion and other injuries that medical professionals are still evaluating.

"We are waiting for medical guidance to see how far his injuries have gotten," Tiffany said.

The crash highlights a persistent traffic safety problem in San Diego County. California Highway Patrol responded to 1,308 DUI crashes in San Diego County in 2024 alone. SANDAG's Traffic Safety Dashboard shows that from 2006 to 2022, there were 188 deaths caused by drivers traveling the wrong direction.

"Before you drink and drive, just really think about the life you could take or even your own life," Tiffany said.

The couple has been together for more than seven years and has two young sons. Tiffany, who is a stay-at-home mother, is now managing the family's needs while supporting Wilder's recovery.

"I'm trying to be his biggest supporter and trying to help him," she said.

Fellow officers from the San Diego Police Department have organized a meal train to provide the family with home-cooked meals and groceries.

Tiffany has also set up a GoFundMe to help replace income from side jobs that Wilder won't be able to work while he recovers.

"With the accident, there obviously came both physical and mental challenges, but at this time, we're just focused on how to help him heal and recover from that," Tiffany said.

To donate to the Wilders' meal train, click here.

To donate to the Wilders' GoFundMe, click here.