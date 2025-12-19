San Diego police officer arrested for allegedly injuring, threatening spouse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego police officer has been arrested for allegedly injuring and threatening his spouse, according to a court document obtained by ABC 10News.

According to the document, Ramin Rostamzadeh, 39, was arrested on Dec. 12 for making a criminal threat, attempting to dissuade a witness from reporting a crime and three counts of corporal injury to a spouse and/or roommate.

The document filed by prosecutors states that between March 1 and Sept. 3, Rostamzadeh "did willfully and unlawfully inflict a corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" on his spouse. A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Rostamzadeh is an SDPD officer.

The document further states that on Sept. 4, Rostamzadeh threatened to harm his spouse before attempting "to prevent and dissuade a victim and witness of a crime from making a report of that victimization to a peace officer."

Rostamzadeh's police powers have been revoked, according to the San Diego Police Department. Bail was also denied at Rostamzadeh's hearing on Thursday, Dec. 18.