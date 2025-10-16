San Diego police officer accused of planting spyware put on unpaid leave

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A veteran San Diego police officer who was forced by a judge to turn in her firearms after finding she stalked her ex-husband has been put on unpaid leave by the force.

Stephanie Cockrell has been given an ultimatum: apply to transfer to a non-sworn position, take an unpaid leave of absence, or resign, according to court documents she filed Wednesday.

“I was only offered the three options above, or I would be terminated,” Stephanie wrote in a declaration obtained by Team 10.

A judge ordered Stephanie, who has been with the department for 13 years, to turn in her firearms on Oct. 1st after finding she was “less credible” and stalked and harassed her ex-husband, Tyler Cockrell.

Team 10 reported in August that Stephanie was facing termination from the force for stalking, theft, and untruthfulness. After being sworn in as police chief last year, Scott Wahl overturned her termination and allowed her to return to duty.

Hidden cameras, GPS trackers

A months-long investigation revealed Tyler accused his ex-wife of installing spyware and cameras in his home and planting a tracking device on his truck.

Stephanie fought to have her Amazon purchases kept private, but failed after Judge Charles Bell, Jr. ordered some of her online shopping history to be released.

Amol Brown/Team 10 Officer Stephanie Cockrell refused to answer questions from Team 10 when leaving a heated hearing in August, where she was grilled about buying surveillance items.

The records revealed Stephanie bought spyware Tyler found in his home, Bell said.

Her purchases included GPS trackers, 11 cameras, and voice recorders.

Tyler also alleged his ex-wife, who admitted in 2016 to hacking the phone of an officer she had an affair with, stalked his girlfriend who is also a San Diego police officer.

The judge, who reviewed a photo of Stephanie’s truck outside the girlfriend’s residence, sided with Tyler and issued a restraining order barring the officer from contacting her ex-husband or his children and from possessing firearms or body armor.

Team 10 asked San Diego police for comment on Oct. 7th after learning about the restraining order.

Officer suing for discrimination

Court records show that on the same day, the department sent Stephanie a letter stating the restraining order “came to their attention.”

“I was directed to immediately relinquish any department-issued weapons and controlled items, including my service pistol, Ruger Carbine, shotgun, AR-15, handgun magazines, police radio, high-capacity magazines, OC, baton, taser, body armor, electronic key card, badge(s), and identification card,” Stephanie wrote in her declaration.

Last month, the officer announced she was suing SDPD for discrimination.

Her attorney told reporters after Wahl let her return to work, rumors spread that she had an affair with him , which she denies.

"She became the target of sexist and degrading rumors that she had an affair with Chief Wahl, that she traded sex for leniency," said Mila Arutunian, Cockrell's employment attorney.

Amol Brown/Team 10 Employment attorney Emilia Arutunian says San Diego Police failed to protect officer Stephanie Cockrell from sexist discrimination.

Team 10 reported in August the City of San Diego paid over $37,000 to a law firm to launch a confidential investigation into allegations made against Wahl.

Stephanie said in her legal claim last month an anonymous letter sent to the city council alleged she had an affair with the chief and triggered an internal affairs investigation.

'Heightened personal safety concern'

The officer, who said she has no criminal record or history of violence, is now asking the court to grant her an exemption so she can get both her personal and service-issued firearms back.

She said as a female officer, she is often at a physical disadvantage.

“I have been recognized while off-duty by individuals that I previously arrested, which creates a heightened personal safety concern. Being permitted to carry a firearm while off-duty is a critical component of my ability to protect myself,” she wrote.

Court records show Stephanie was scheduled to undergo a psychological evaluation Thursday — a mandatory requirement before a court can consider restoring an officer’s right to possess firearms.

Stephanie and San Diego police did not respond to Team 10’s requests for comment before press deadline Thursday.

A judge is expected to rule on her request in November.