San Diego police: Man linked to 2023 shooting death in Colina Del Sol arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspect linked to a man’s shooting death in 2023 in Colina Del Sol was arrested this week, San Diego police announced.

SDPD officials said 34-year-old Jose Campas was detained at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as he entered the U.S. from Mexico on April 14. He was booked into jail for his alleged role in the killing of 35-year-old Kevin Billingsley.

According to police, Billingsley was shot to death on Dec. 21, 2023, in the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard —– a shooting witnessed by two officers. Investigators learned Billingsley was riding a bicycle when someone from inside an SUV shot him. Billingsley was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

Police stated, “Prior to the shooting, there was some sort of interaction between the victim and the occupants of the SUV, possibly an argument. Since the shooting, homicide investigators have identified the occupants of the SUV.”

No other details on the investigation were released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.