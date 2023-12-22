San Diego Police: 2 officers witness fatal shooting of bicyclist on El Cajon Blvd.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two San Diego Police officers said Friday they witnessed the shooting of a man riding a bicycle by the passenger of an SUV on El Cajon Boulevard.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department.

Two officers were driving in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood when they witnessed a shooting, the lieutenant said.

"An unknown suspect or suspects fired from the passenger side of a dark-colored SUV and sped away westbound on El Cajon Boulevard," Campbell said. "The officers saw a victim down in the street and immediately stopped to render aid while notifying other officers in the area to look for the vehicle."

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was shot at least one time in the upper torso, Campbell said. The victim was not immediately identified. He was described as a man, possibly in his 20s or 30s.

SDPD Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the shooting. Preliminary information indicates that the victim was riding a bicycle westbound on El Cajon Boulevard, Campbell said. The suspect vehicle was also driving westbound on El Cajon Boulevard. Prior to the shooting, there was some sort of interaction between the victim and the SUV, possibly an argument.

Detectives continued to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

