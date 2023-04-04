San Diego Police make arrest in shooting death of man in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Chula Vista man in the Grantville neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Tuesday.

A shooting call led officers to a parking lot in the 10900 block of San Diego Mission Road at 5:51 a.m. on March 27, according to the San Diego Police Department. They found a man later identified as Pedro King with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died shortly later in a hospital.

Investigators learned that a white, silver or light-colored vehicle may have been involved in the shooting and sped away from the area, according to the SDPD. Homicide detectives combed the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video and collected numerous items of evidence related to the killing, according to police.

RELATED: Man shot, killed after shooting in Grantville neighborhood

They determined that Fernando Limon Mata, 28, of Stockton, was a person of interest in the shooting, and also learned Mata was driving a reportedly stolen vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to the SDPD.

Mata was arrested March 29 after detectives from the Escondido Police Department located the vehicle near 1300 West Valley Parkway, according to the SDPD. Mata and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives continued to instigate and developed probable cause to arrest Mata for the murder of King, police said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.