One person shot, killed after shooting in Grantville neightborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Grantville neighborhood that happened Monday morning.

Police tell ABC 10News that it happened just after 5:30 a.m. in a business area on San Diego Mission Road and Fairmount Avenue. One person was found shot in the chest. Police confirm that the person has died.

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Grantville on San Diego Mission Road. Police tape is blocking the area near the Kaiser Medical offices. There are reports a person was shot in the chest. Working to get any suspect information. pic.twitter.com/xc3J8YaiYc — Marie Coronel (@10NewsCoronel) March 27, 2023

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

