One person shot, killed after shooting in Grantville neightborhood

Posted at 7:34 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 11:04:37-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Grantville neighborhood that happened Monday morning.

Police tell ABC 10News that it happened just after 5:30 a.m. in a business area on San Diego Mission Road and Fairmount Avenue. One person was found shot in the chest. Police confirm that the person has died.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

