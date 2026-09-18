San Diego police launch 'Operation Overdue' at Central Library to curb violence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are launching "Operation Overdue," a new effort to reduce violence and illegal activity at the Central Library in downtown San Diego.

Chief Scott Wahl announced the operation Friday, saying uniformed and undercover officers will patrol in and around the library seven days a week.

"We're standing here together today to say enough is enough," Wahl said.

The announcement comes amid a rise in violent incidents at the library, including multiple stabbings, one of which turned deadly.

"Unfortunately, over the years we've allowed that environment to deteriorate to a point where we're seeing open drug use, alcohol use, fights. Violent crime," Wahl said.

Library Director Misty Jones said the library remains a welcoming space for all, but that does not mean tolerating illegal or violent behavior.

"This creates legitimate safety concerns for those that use and work in the building and that live in the surrounding area," Jones said.

Wahl said there is no set time frame for how long Operation Overdue will last, and that most of the operation will be funded through overtime.

For the next four weeks, the city's sidewalk cleaning near the library will also increase to twice a day, Monday through Friday. The city is also exploring installing additional lighting to deter illegal activity at night.

Wahl addressed librarians directly, saying they have been doing their absolute best.

"Our message to you is help is on the way," Wahl said.

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