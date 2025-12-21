San Diego Police investigating deputy involved shooting in Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's office is warning people to stay away from Evergreen ave. and Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach, as San Diego Police are investigating a deputy involved shooting.
They are warning of increased law enforcement activity in the area, but say there is no immediate danger to the public.
If you live in Imperial Beach, be aware of increased law enforcement activity in your area.@SDSheriff Deputies are on scene following a deputy-involved shooting near Evergreen Ave and Seacoast Dr. Please avoid this area. There is no danger to the community. We appreciate your…— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 21, 2025