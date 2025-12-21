Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego Police investigating deputy involved shooting in Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's office is warning people to stay away from Evergreen ave. and Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach, as San Diego Police are investigating a deputy involved shooting.

They are warning of increased law enforcement activity in the area, but say there is no immediate danger to the public.

