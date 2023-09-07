San Diego Police identify victim in deadly stabbing outside McDonald's in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 44-year-old man stabbed to death in the Midway District was identified Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was identified as Joshua Goodman, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell. His city of residence was not provided.

On Aug. 30 about 11:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a report of a stabbing at the McDonald's restaurant in the 3800 block of Midway Drive, near Sports Arena Boulevard, Campbell said. Western Division patrol officers responded to the area and located a man lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one stab wound. Officers and bystanders rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he died.

"During the preliminary investigation, officers learned the victim rode his bicycle into the parking lot of a business in the Midway District," Campbell said. "At some point, the suspect arrived at the location in a light- colored minivan. The suspect exited the vehicle and immediately began to chase the victim in circles in the parking lot."

During the chase, the suspect repeatedly stabbed at the victim with what appeared to be a knife, the lieutenant said.

"Detectives have determined the minivan was driven by a second person, now believed to be an unknown female, who drove through the lot with the sliding door open."

The suspect ran and jumped into the van, which was last seen westbound on Midway Drive, Campbell said. The entire incident concluded in less than 30 seconds. Based on the investigation so far, it appears the suspect and victim were acquainted, he said.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives responded to investigate. Since that time, detectives have been gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and following up on other leads.

The stabbing suspect was described as a man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 200 to 220 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

