1 person dead in stabbing outside of McDonald's in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating a stabbing outside of a Midway District McDonald’s restaurant that left one person dead Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 11:25 a.m. outside of the restaurant at 3805 Midway Drive, according to SDPD officials.

According to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell, SDPD officers learned the victim rode his bicycle into the McDonald's parking lot. After that, the suspect arrived in a light-colored minivan, got out of the car and started chasing the victim in circles.

He managed to stab the victim multiple times with "what appeared to be a knife," SDPD's press release says.

Police arrived quickly and gave aid, but the 35-year-old man died after he was taken to the hospital.

SDPD detectives learned a second person was driving the minivan as its sliding door was open.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran and jumped back into the van, which was last seen driving west on Midway Drive.

"The entire incident concluded in less than 30 seconds," the release says.

The stabbing happened mainly on the north side of the building as several people were eating lunch inside. There were also cars in the drive through at the time.

SDPD described the stabber as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds. Officers are actively looking for him. Police don't have a description for the driver at this point.

"It's always shocking when something like this happens in the middle of the day," Campbell says. "People who were here trying to enjoy their lunch — I'm sorry they had to go through that."

If you have any information for SDPD about this stabbing, reach out to the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

